Angels enter matchup with the Yankees on losing streak

New York Yankees (37-18, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-33, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -179, Angels +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their three-game skid when they play the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles is 20-33 overall and 6-19 at home. The Angels are 12-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 37-18 record overall and a 19-10 record on the road. The Yankees have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .257.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 11-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has a .310 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Anthony Volpe is 13-for-40 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 60-Day IL (foot), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Trevino: day-to-day (illness), Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press