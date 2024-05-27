Dodgers bring road skid into matchup with the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (22-30, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (4-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (0-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -152, Mets +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to end a four-game road skid when they visit the New York Mets.

New York is 22-30 overall and 11-16 at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Los Angeles is 33-22 overall and 14-11 in road games. The Dodgers have a 26-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Mets with a .259 batting average, and has seven doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs while slugging .621. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press