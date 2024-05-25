O’Hearn homers as the Orioles rally past the White Sox 5-3 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn, Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg homered during Baltimore’s five-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Saturday.

Adley Rutschman walked ahead of O’Hearn’s seventh homer, a drive to right-center off Jordan Leasure. Ryan Mountcastle then singled against Michael Kopech (1-4) and Santander lifted the Orioles to a 4-3 lead with a shot to right for his ninth on the season.

After Colton Cowser struck out, Westburg tacked on his eighth homer. Baltimore had been held to just three singles before its big rally.

“We waited around a little bit, but it was great to see us swing the bat that inning,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

O’Hearn fouled off five consecutive pitches before going deep on a slider.

“To be able to finish off an at-bat like that with a homer, we hadn’t had much going on all day,” O’Hearn said. “To be able to get some runs on the board, kind of get the ball rolling there, is awesome.”

Dillon Tate (2-0) tossed 2 1/3 hitless innings, helping the Orioles improve to 3-3 on a seven-game trip. Cionel Pérez handled the ninth for his first save of the season.

The last-place White Sox wasted a sharp performance by Erick Fedde in the team’s eighth loss in nine games. Fedde allowed three hits, struck out six and walked three in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

“Honestly, my stuff wasn’t great early in the game,” Fedde said. “I felt it got better as time went on. For the most part I was living on the edges. I felt like I was able to stay out of the middle of the plate and prevent damage.”

Gavin Sheets drove in three runs for Chicago, and Nicky Lopez went 2 for 2 with a walk.

Kopech allowed just one run and four hits in 9 2/3 innings over his previous 10 appearances.

“It’s a tough one,” Kopech said. “Sorry that Fedde didn’t get the win there, he pitched a great game. But yeah, I’ve got to wear that one for a little bit.”

Orioles right-hander Albert Suárez allowed two hits — both singles — in four scoreless innings in his first start since April 28. He stepped in for Dean Kremer after the veteran right-hander went on the 15-day injured list on Friday because of a strained right triceps.

Suárez last pitched on Wednesday, recording two outs in a relief appearance at St. Louis.

“Feel good today,” he said. “I was just going until they tell me not to.”

After Suárez departed, the White Sox got to Keegan Akin in the fifth. With two out and the bases loaded, Sheets made it 3-0 with a triple off the wall in right-center.

Orioles: Rutschman was shaken up after he fouled a ball off his left leg in the ninth, but he stayed in the game. … Hyde had no update on LHP John Means (strained left forearm). Means was getting a second opinion on his injury. … Minor league RHP Moisés Chace was released from a hospital after he got hurt when he collided with a baserunner while playing for High-A Aberdeen on Friday night. An evaluation and CT scans were negative for concussion or any fractures, and the Orioles said Chace is day to day.

White Sox: Rookie 3B Bryan Ramos was activated from the 10-day IL, and OF Zack DeLoach was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Ramos had been sidelined by a strained left quad.

White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has a 19-inning scoreless streak going into Sunday’s start in the series finale. Crochet (5-4, 3.75 ERA) is 4-0 with a 0.39 ERA in four May starts. Right-hander Kyle Bradish (0-0, 2.41) makes his fifth start of the season for the Orioles.

