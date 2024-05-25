Rockies beat Phillies 3-2 in 11 innings after Philadelphia star Bryce Harper ejected in 1st View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Ezequiel Tovar had a winning single in the 11th for his career-best fourth hit and the Colorado Rockies beat Philadelphia 3-2 on Friday night after the first-inning ejection of Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Harper called a timeout after taking a borderline 0-1 sinker that appeared to be low and inside but was called a strike by plate umpire Brian Walsh. After the two-time NL MVP struck out on the next pitch, a curveball, Harper dropped his bat and threw his helmet. He said something to Walsh and was tossed in the 21st ejection of Harper’s big league career.

Colorado stopped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak and ended Philadelphia’s streak of seven consecutive wins in series openers since an April 29 loss at the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies, a big league-best 37-15, had won nine of their previous 10 games.

Nick Castellanos and Edmundo Sosa homered in the fifth off Blach, who allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tovar had an RBI single in the fifth, and Stallings tied the score with his third homer this season, driving a first-pitch sinker from José Alvarado 427 feet to left-center. Alvarado blew a save for the first time in 10 chances this season.

Gregory Soto (0-1) intentionally walked Jordan Beck leading off the 11th to put runners on first and second, then walked Ryan McMahon with one out. Tovar singled sharply into left.

Tyler Kinley (3-1) struck out two in a perfect 11th as the Rockies played a franchise-record third straight game of at least 11 innings.

Philadelphia loaded the bases with one out 10th inning but Nick Mears froze Kyle Schwarber on a 2-2 curveball and retired J.T. Realmuto on a groundout.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez gave one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner (hamstring) ran in the outfield, took ground balls and hit in the cage Friday, and is to take early hitting on the field Saturday, manager Rob Thomson said. Turner could progress to running the bases in San Francisco early next week. … RHP Yunior Marté (shoulder inflammation) has thrown two bullpen sessions and is nearing a rehab assignment.

Rockies: 3B Ryan McMahon (sore back) was held out of the lineup, the first game he has not started this season, but entered as a defensive replacement in the 10th inning. … The contracts of RHP John Curtiss and RHP Matt Caratini were selected from Albuquerque, RHP Peter Lambert was optioned to the Triple-A farm team, Matt Koch was designated for assignment and LHP Kyle Freehand (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … Freeland is to throw breaking balls in a bullpen session Sunday, a first during his recovery. He is eligible to return June 16 … RHP Germán Márquez (Tommy John surgery) is to throw a bullpen session shortly, manager Bud Black said. … OF Nolan Jones (back strain) ran and played catch and is a few days from hitting in a cage, Black said.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.05 ERA) starts Saturday for the Phillies and RHP Dakota Hudson (1-7, 5.89) for the Rockies.

