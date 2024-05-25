Rutschman hits tiebreaking single and Henderson homers again as Orioles beat White Sox 6-4 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Adley Rutschman lined a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning, Gunnar Henderson hit his 17th homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Friday night.

Center fielder Colton Cowser robbed Tommy Pham of a solo homer for the final out and the Orioles hung on for another tight win a day after beating Chicago 8-6 in a game that ended on an infield fly and an interference call.

Ryan O’Hearn doubled leading off the eighth against John Brebbia and Anthony Santander walked with one out. After Cowser lined out, Rutschman lined a tiebreaking single to left that a diving Andrew Benintendi trapped. Santander hustled all the way from first, barely beating the relay, to make it 6-4 and the Orioles won their second straight following a three-game sweep at St. Louis.

Henderson doubled and scored in the third. He hit a two-run homer against White Sox starter Chris Flexen in a three-run fifth to make it 4-0.

The White Sox scored three in the bottom half against Corbin Burnes on an RBI double by Andrew Vaughn and two-run single by Paul DeJong. Vaughn tied it at 4-all with one out in the seventh when he smacked a solo homer against Yennier Cano.

Burnes went six innings and allowed three runs and seven hits. Danny Coulombe (2-0) pitched the eighth. Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 11th save in 14 chances, striking out Zach DeLoach and retiring Nicky Lopez on a grounder before a leaping Cowser ended it with a spectacular catch.

The White Sox fell to a major league-worst 15-37 with their seventh loss in eight games.

Flexen was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in another rough outing. The right-hander gave up seven runs in four innings in a loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (strained right triceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list, another hit to their rotation after veteran John Means (strained left forearm) was placed on the 15-day list the previous day. Manager Brandon Hyde said Means was getting a second opinion.

White Sox: Placed RHP Dominic Leone (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Justin Anderson from Triple-A Charlotte. … GM Chris Getz said OF Luis Robert Jr. (right hip) is “doing really well” rehabbing in Arizona.

UP NEXT

The Orioles were still discussing who will start Saturday in Kremer’s place. Chicago RHP Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.10 ERA) looks to bounce back after giving up five runs in a loss at Toronto on Monday.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer