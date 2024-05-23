Pirates and Giants meet to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (24-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-27, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Mason Black (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 23-27 overall and 10-13 in home games. The Pirates are 16-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 9-16 on the road and 24-26 overall. The Giants are 10th in the NL with 45 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with seven home runs while slugging .433. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has five doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 15-for-37 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press