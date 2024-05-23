Athletics and Rockies play, winner claims 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (16-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-31, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-4, 5.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (1-1, 9.35 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -145, Rockies +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Oakland has an 11-14 record at home and a 20-31 record overall. The Athletics are 12-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Colorado has a 16-32 record overall and a 7-20 record in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 7-for-29 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press