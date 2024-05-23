Walker, Marte homer and D-backs beat Dodgers 6-0 for 1st series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryne Nelson threw five shutout innings, Christian Walker and Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 on Wednesday night to win a series at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2018.

The D-backs took the final two games from the NL West-leading Dodgers, who were outscored 17-9 in the three-game set and dropped two in a row for just the second time since April 21. They were shut out for the third time this season, all in series finales.

Nelson (3-3) took over from opener Brandon Hughes and allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three.

Gabriel Moreno walked and Kevin Newman singled before Corbin Carroll’s two-strike triple to right off Tyler Glasnow (6-3) in the fifth. Carroll scored on Glasnow’s wild pitch — his eighth of the season — that bounced in front of the plate, off the left shoulder of catcher Will Smith and down the third-base line, giving Arizona a 3-0 lead.

Glasnow had his first balk since 2018 in the third. The right-hander gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Walker greeted Dodgers reliever Elieser Hernández with a shot that traveled halfway up the left-field pavilion leading off the sixth. The first baseman had a solo shot in a 7-3 win Tuesday.

Marte homered off the left-field foul pole in the eighth, extending Arizona’s lead to 5-0 and his personal hitting streak to 21 games, the longest in the majors this season. Walker doubled and scored from third on a passed ball by Smith.

Arizona last won a series in Los Angeles on April 13-15, 2018.

The Dodgers left at least one runner on through the first six innings of their 13th game in as many days. They had six hits and were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Arizona RH Zac Gallen (5-3, 3.02 ERA) starts Friday’s home series opener against the Miami Marlins. Dodgers RH James Paxton (5-0, 2.84) starts Friday at Cincinnati.

