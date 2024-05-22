Astros play the Angels with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (19-30, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (22-27, third in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (4-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (1-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -189, Angels +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has a 14-14 record in home games and a 22-27 record overall. The Astros have gone 5-9 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 19-30 overall and 13-14 on the road. The Angels rank seventh in MLB play with 58 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .328 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, eight walks and 21 RBI. Jacob Berkshire Meyers is 15-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 10 home runs while slugging .484. Jo Adell is 7-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Angels: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press