Dodgers square off against the Diamondbacks with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (23-26, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-18, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-3, 7.06 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-2, 2.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -278, Diamondbacks +225; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 33-18 record overall and a 19-10 record in home games. The Dodgers have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Arizona has a 23-26 record overall and an 11-13 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 17-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs while slugging .655. Mookie Betts is 11-for-41 with a double, a triple, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has nine doubles and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson is 13-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press