Athletics begin 3-game series with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (15-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-30, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Athletics: Aaron Brooks (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -135, Rockies +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

Oakland is 19-30 overall and 10-13 at home. The Athletics have hit 58 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Colorado has gone 6-19 on the road and 15-31 overall. The Rockies are 6-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abraham Toro has a .295 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Brent Rooker is 12-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has seven home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .306 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-45 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .216 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press