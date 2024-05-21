Angels meet the Astros with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (19-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (21-27, third in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-4, 5.21 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.23 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -209, Angels +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has a 13-14 record in home games and a 21-27 record overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

Los Angeles has a 13-13 record in road games and a 19-29 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .246, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 15 home runs while slugging .618. Alex Bregman is 11-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 18-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press