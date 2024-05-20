Bichette has 4 hits, Berríos snaps 4-start winless streak, Blue Jays beat White Sox 9-3 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette had three doubles among his four hits, José Berríos pitched six solid innings to snap a four-start winless streak, and the Toronto Blue Jays won consecutive games for the first time in more than three weeks by beating the struggling Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Monday.

Daulton Varsho and Danny Jansen each hit a two-run home run and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and drove in a run as Toronto won back-to-back games for the first time since home wins over the Dodgers and Kansas City on April 28 and 29.

Bichette began the day in an 0-for-12 slump but broke out in style. He doubled and scored in the second inning, singled in the third, drove in Guerrero with an RBI double in the sixth, then added another double in the seventh.

Berríos (5-3) allowed three runs and eight hits to win for the first time since a road victory over San Diego on April 20. He struck out six and walked two.

Varsho gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead with a two-out homer off White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde in the second, his team-leading eighth.

Fedde (4-1) allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings for his first loss of the season. He walked one and struck out two.

Jansen extended the lead to 7-3 with a two-out drive off reliever Jordan Leasure in the seventh, his fifth. He added a two-run single in the ninth and finished with three hits and five RBIs.

The White Sox (14-34) dropped their fourth straight and matched a season-worst by falling 20 games below .500.

Chicago’s Paul DeJong had three hits, including his seventh home run — a leadoff shot against Berríos in the seventh.

Berríos exited after walking White Sox catcher Korey Lee on the next at-bat. Yimi García came on and retired the next three batters.

Lee opened the scoring with an RBI single in a four-hit second, but the rally ended when Lee was thrown out at home plate trying for a delayed steal of home.

Blue Jays DH Justin Turner went 0 for 4 and is hitless in 29 at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Chicago activated RHP Dominic Leone (lower back) off the 15-day IL and designated RHP Brad Keller for assignment.

UP NEXT

LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 2.60 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. LHP Garrett Crochet (4-4, 4.18) is scheduled for the White Sox.

___

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press