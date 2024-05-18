Athletics aim to end 6-game skid, play the Royals

Oakland Athletics (19-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-19, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (1-7, 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (6-1, 1.66 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -183, Athletics +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 27-19 record overall and a 16-8 record in home games. The Royals have gone 9-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Oakland is 19-28 overall and 9-15 in road games. The Athletics have gone 9-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with eight home runs while slugging .557. Maikel Garcia is 11-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Abraham Toro has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press