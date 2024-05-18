Javier Báez has 5 RBIs, Tigers knock out 17 hits in 13-0 pummeling of Diamondbacks

Javier Báez has 5 RBIs, Tigers knock out 17 hits in 13-0 pummeling of Diamondbacks View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Javier Báez broke out of a season-long slump with five RBIs, Tarik Skubal pitched six dominant innings and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Friday night.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch insisted he was going to keep sending Báez out despite the shortstop’s meager .167 batting average. Báez rewarded him with a 3-for-4 night that included a pair of two-run doubles and a run-scoring single.

He wasn’t alone in Detroit’s hit fest.

Coming off consecutive shutouts against Florida, the Tigers roughed up Rhyne Nelson (2-3) with three runs in the third inning and added six more in the fifth while chasing the Arizona right-hander. Detroit had 11 runs by the fifth inning and finished with a season-high 17 hits — seven for extra bases, but no homers.

Kerry Carpenter had four RBIs and Colt Keith went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Wenceel Pérez and Riley Greene also had run-scoring hits.

That was more than enough for Skubal (6-0), who took a perfect game into the fifth inning and allowed one hit with six strikeouts in a combined three-hitter.

Skubal didn’t allow a baserunner until Randal Grichuk’s one-out double off the wall in the fifth inning and left with the Tigers leading 13-0.

Nelson allowed eight runs on 11 hits in four innings in his worst outing of the season.

Arizona’s lone bright spot: Ketel Marte singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Tigers: RHP Kenta Maeda (illness) will begin his rehab assignment for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. … RHP Shelby Miller (ulnar nerve irritation) underwent a hydrodissection procedure earlier this week and played light catch as part of his rehab.

Diamondbacks: OF Alek Thomas has resumed baseball activities and feels no soreness in his left hamstring. … SS Geraldo Perdomo took live at-bats at Arizona’s spring training facility as he works his way back from a torn meniscus.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (5-2, 2.86 ERA) tries for his sixth win in the middle game of the series against Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (0-3, 3.88).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer