Rangers take on the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (16-28, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (23-22, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (3-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -180, Angels +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Texas has an 11-11 record in home games and a 23-22 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles is 16-28 overall and 10-12 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles and 10 home runs). Marcus Semien is 15-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has six doubles and two home runs for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 15-for-33 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press