Rockies aim to keep win streak going against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (15-28, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-25, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -167, Rockies +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 20-25 record overall and a 12-10 record in home games. The Giants have a 12-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Colorado has a 15-28 record overall and a 6-16 record in road games. The Rockies have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brenton Doyle has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .281 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (arm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press