Clear
86.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A’s acquire right-hander Brandon Bielak from Astros for cash

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Brandon Bielak from the Houston Astros on Thursday for cash.

Oakland designated left-hander Easton Lucas for assignment to create 40-man roster room for Bielak, who had been designated himself on Saturday to created space for right-hander Cristian Javier on the active roster.

Bielak has a 5.71 ERA in 10 relief outings this year with nine strikeouts and seven walks over 17 1/3 innings.

He was originally selected by Houston in the 11th round of the 2017 amateur draft and has a 11-13 record with a 4.65 ERA and one save.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 