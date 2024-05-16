Harper homers in return, Suárez improves to MLB-best 8-0 as streaking Phillies beat Mets 10-5 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and drove in three runs, unbeaten Ranger Suárez became the first eight-game winner in the majors and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Cristian Pache added two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has won three straight against the Mets and 16 of 19 overall to improve baseball’s best record to 31-13.

“Our starting pitching just continues to do their jobs and set the table for us,” Harper said.

J.D. Martinez homered late for the struggling Mets, who have lost five of six and dropped 11 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East.

“We have work to do,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We’re going through a rough stretch right now. We’re just not clicking right now. When you’re playing good teams, they’re going to make you pay for it.”

Suárez (8-0) lowered his ERA to 1.37, allowing four hits and two unearned runs in five innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

“I always try to keep the game close so we have a chance to win,” Suárez said through an interpreter. “We know the offense we have. I just go out and enjoy my game. I always give my best.”

Harper returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game against the Mets in New York with a migraine. The two-time NL MVP showed no ill effects in the first inning when he hit a solo shot to the opposite field in left-center off Joey Lucchesi (0-1) to tie it 1-all.

“All around, I thought we had some pretty good ABs,” Harper said.

Lucchesi was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch after scheduled starter Adrian Houser warmed up in the bullpen during the ninth inning Tuesday in case he was needed in that game. Lucchesi gave up five runs over 4 1/3 innings in his first big league outing this season.

Play began in a persistent drizzle that worsened into cold, wet, windy conditions until clearing up later in the game.

After the Mets went ahead 2-1 in the third, when the Phillies committed an error and threw a wild pitch, Philadelphia took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth.

“Going into the fifth inning, we just wanted to get Ranger the win,” Harper said. “You’re playing for that, you’re playing for your team.”

The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs on a pair of walks and Johan Rojas’ sacrifice bunt on which Lucchesi couldn’t get the out at third. Kyle Schwarber followed with a bases-loaded walk, J.T. Realmuto lined the next pitch for an RBI single and Harper ended Lucchesi’s night with a two-run double to left-center.

“Thought we had really good at-bats there,” Harper said.

The clubs will wrap up this rare home-and-home set, which features each playing two games in its own ballpark, on Thursday evening in Philadelphia. The week was set up this way to accommodate their two-game series in London from June 8-9.

Mendoza made some changes to his lineup in an effort to spark a slumping offense. He moved Pete Alonso to the No. 2 hole from the cleanup spot and dropped Starling Marte from second to sixth. Alonso and Marte combined to go 1 for 8.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Realmuto (right knee) returned to the lineup after missing three straight games. He was lifted in the eighth with Philadelphia ahead 10-2.

Mets: LHP David Peterson struck out eight and gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings during a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night. Peterson is recovering from offseason left hip surgery. … Mendoza told reporters LHP Brooks Raley (elbow) was diagnosed with a UCL strain. Raley will be sidelined for another two weeks and then re-evaluated.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-4, 5.44 ERA) opposes RHP Taijuan Walker (3-0, 4.82) on Thursday night.

