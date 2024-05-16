Giants sign veteran catcher Curt Casali to 1-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants signed veteran catcher Curt Casali to a one-year contract on Wednesday amid a growing number of injuries on their roster.

Starting catcher Patrick Bailey went back on the seven-day concussion injured list Tuesday after being activated three days earlier, and backup Tom Murphy was transferred to the 60-day IL on Wednesday with a sprained left knee.

Giants catcher Jakson Reetz was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Casali on the active roster.

The 35-year-old Casali played for San Francisco from 2021-22 before getting traded to the Seattle Mariners.

“A lot of the things that you want from that position, he does very well,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “And I know our guys, especially the ones who have been around him before, are excited about him being here.”

Casali spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds, batting .175 in 40 games.

He signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs in March and hit .362 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 23 games with Triple-A Iowa.

In 10 major league seasons with the Rays, Reds, Giants and Mariners, Casali has a .220 batting average with 47 homers and 154 RBIs.



