Dodgers look to sweep series against the Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-25, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.53 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -135, Giants +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Francisco has an 11-10 record at home and a 19-25 record overall. The Giants are 12-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 14-7 record on the road and a 29-15 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 23-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, three triples and seven home runs while hitting .345 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 17-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .238 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (arm), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press