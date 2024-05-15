Angels host the Cardinals on home losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (18-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-28, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (1-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their three-game home skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles is 5-16 in home games and 15-28 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

St. Louis has an 18-24 record overall and a 12-13 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 10-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 13-for-30 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cardinals. Mike Siani is 12-for-29 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press