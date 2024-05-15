Rockies take 6-game win streak into matchup with the Padres

Colorado Rockies (14-28, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (22-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (3-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -250, Rockies +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies seek to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory over the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 10-15 record in home games and a 22-23 record overall. The Padres are 19-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 14-28 record overall and a 5-16 record in road games. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .305.

The teams play Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with six home runs while slugging .481. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-44 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press