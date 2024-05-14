Spencer Torkelson’s 2-run HR highlights a late rally as the Tigers beat the Marlins 6-5 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run home run to highlight a three-run outburst in the eighth inning as the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

After Miami got a two-run homer from Otto Lopez in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead, Wenceel Pérez doubled off Anthony Maldonado (0-1) with one out and scored on Andy Ibáñez’s base hit. Matt Vierling struck out before Torkelson hit a 1-2 slider a career-long 446 feet over the Miami bullpen in left-center field.

“The guys put together some really good at-bats and I wanted to keep it going,” Torkelson said. “I was hoping to get something up that I could drive and that’s what happened.”

The loss was the first of Maldonado’s eight-game MLB career.

“The slider is (Maldonado’s) out pitch, so he’s got to throw it there,” Marlins manager Skip Schumacher said. “He just failed to expand the zone. It backed up and hung middle-up to a really dangerous hitter and unfortunately, he didn’t miss it.”

The homer came one day after Torkelson, who hit 31 homers last year, got his first of the season in a 9-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

“I feel really good for him — you could see the emotion when he hit it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “This has been a long stretch for him, but he came up big in a big spot.”

The Tigers won for the third time in 10 games, while Miami dropped to 2-8 in their last 10.

Alex Faedo (3-1) got the win despite allowing Lopez’s third homer of the season in the top of the eighth. Jason Foley pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Detroit’s Matt Manning allowed three runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Marlins starter Sixto Sánchez gave up three runs, all unearned, in 4 2/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the second. Javier Baez grounded into a force at second with the bases loaded, and Carson Kelly and Riley Greene followed with RBI singles.

Miami tied the game in the fifth. With two out and a runner on second, Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI single and scored on Josh Bell’s double. Jesus Sánchez then singled to make it 3-all.

The Tigers scoreboard took some shots at the Marlins in the first inning, with “Player Notes” that included “Only two actual Marlins fans attend games in Miami,” when De La Cruz was at the plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Placed INF Tim Anderson on the injured list with back tightness. Activated LHP A.J. Puk (shoulder fatigue) from the injured list.

Tigers: Placed RHP Shelby Miller (ulnar nerve irritation) on the injured list, retroactive to May 12, and optioned OF Ryan Vilade to Triple-A Toledo. Recalled Manning and RHP Beau Brieske from Toledo.

UP NEXT

The teams continue the three-game series on Tuesday with Detroit RHP Reese Olson (0-4, 2.52) facing LHP Ryan Weathers (2-4, 4.54).

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press