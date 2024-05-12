Jordan Westburg’s 11th-inning single gives the Orioles a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg flicked a game-ending single inside the right field line in the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the day, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Saturday.

Gunnar Henderson tied the major league lead with his 12th homer of the season for the AL East-leading Orioles, and Anthony Santander went deep in the eighth to tie the game at 4-all.

“I can’t say enough about Gunnar,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s 22 years old and he is already really good and he is just going to get better and better.”

Craig Kimbrel (4-1) worked a scoreless 11th after a rough stretch in which the veteran closer failed to convert four of five save opportunities. He also pitched a scoreless seventh in Friday night’s 4-2 win. Baltimore (26-12) has won seven of eight and has the second-best record in the majors behind Philadelphia.

Westburg hit an RBI double in the second and singled in the fourth and ninth before his well-placed walk-off hit against Bryce Jarvis (0-2), which scored automatic runner Colton Cowser.

“We wanted to win that for our bullpen,” Westburg said. “Our bullpen came in and threw some big-time innings. I just figured the more opportunities we had to score runs, we were going to push one across.”

Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 12 games and homered for the second consecutive day for the Diamondbacks, who haven’t won at Camden Yards since June 17, 2007.

“It’s a little bit of a stinger,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “The beauty of the game is we get another shot at it tomorrow. We don’t have to wait very long. My expectation is these guys will shake it off.”

Ryan Mountcastle had a pair of doubles and a triple for Baltimore.

The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the 10th, but Jarvis induced a double-play grounder from Cowser.

Baltimore left-hander John Means made his second start after missing the first month of the season with a forearm injury. After throwing seven scoreless innings at Cincinnati last week, Means was not as effective, allowing four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

“I think his stuff was not quite as good as the first time out,” Hyde said. “I expect it to be better next time.”

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead on a sharp, two-out double by Westburg off Ryan Nelson in the second.

Nelson allowed three runs and 10 hits with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Marte gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer over the 13-foot tall left-field fence in the third. He leads the team with nine longballs.

Henderson went deep to right-center in the sixth to match Houston’s Kyle Tucker and Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna for the big league lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (right elbow inflammation) has not resumed throwing. … “He’s still kind of shut down,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

The Orioles will send RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.57 ERA) to the mound Sunday against RHP Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.84) as they seek a three-game sweep.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press