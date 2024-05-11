Martinez homers with two outs in the 9th inning to end Braves’ combined no-hit bid

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s J.D. Martinez hit a home run with two outs in the ninth inning to spoil a combined no-hit bid by Atlanta’s Max Fried and two relievers on Saturday.

Martinez homered to right-center off Raisel Iglesias, who entered to pitch the ninth, to end the no-hitter with the Braves leading 4-0.

The left-handed Fried struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.

The 30-year-old Fried threw a season-high 109 pitches, 68 for strikes, through seven innings.

Right-hander Joe Jiménez came on in the eighth and walked two batters before striking out Tyrone Taylor and Starling Marte.

The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the major leagues.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco threw this season’s only no-hitter on April 1 in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press