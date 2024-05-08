Pillar homers twice as Sandoval and the Angels beat the Pirates 9-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Pillar homered twice and drove in six runs, helping Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Tuesday night.

Logan O’Hoppe had four hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles, which had dropped three in a row and five of six overall. Willie Calhoun walked twice and scored three times.

Sandoval (2-5) struck out seven in seven innings in his first win since April 3 against Miami. The left-hander allowed three hits and walked one.

The Angels went ahead to stay when Pillar connected for a three-run drive against Quinn Priester in the fourth. Mickey Moniak singled and Calhoun walked before Pillar reached the left-field bleachers for his second homer of the season.

Pillar led off the seventh with a drive to left off Roansy Contreras. It was Pillar’s seventh career multihomer game and his first since 2021 with the New York Mets. He doubled in a run in the eighth off Josh Fleming.

The veteran outfielder signed with Los Angeles on April 30 after Angels star Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list with a knee injury. The 35-year-old Pillar had played in just three games with the Angels before Tuesday and was 1 for 6.

The Angels are Pillar’s ninth team since 2019.

Nolan Schanuel and Moniak each had two hits as Los Angeles erupted for nine runs while scoring a total of three in its previous three games.

Priester (0-3) was charged with five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Pirates have yet to score during Priester’s four starts and 21 innings this year.

The start of the game was delayed 20 minutes because of the threat of rain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Luis Rengifo (illness) missed his fourth straight game. … LF Taylor Ward sat out his first game of the season because of a scheduled day off.

Pirates: SS Oneil Cruz got the night off with Pittsburgh facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

UP NEXT

Angels right-hander Jose Soriano (1-4, 3.77 ERA) faces lefty Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.15 ERA) on Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series. Soriano spent the entire 2021 season on the injured list with the Pirates while recovering from elbow surgery after being selected from the Angels in the Rule 5 draft.

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press