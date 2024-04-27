Dodgers take on the Blue Jays after Smith’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-11, first in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-14, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 2.92 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -156, Blue Jays +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays after Will Smith’s four-hit game on Friday.

Toronto has gone 6-4 at home and 13-14 overall. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .365.

Los Angeles has gone 8-3 in road games and 17-11 overall. The Dodgers have a 16-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .253 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9-for-38 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has a .382 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press