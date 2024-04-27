Twins bring 5-game win streak into game against the Angels

Minnesota Twins (12-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-16, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (1-1, 5.57 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (0-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -129, Twins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 3-7 record in home games and a 10-16 record overall. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .375.

Minnesota is 12-13 overall and 6-7 in road games. The Twins have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a double, two triples and 10 home runs for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 11-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Edouard Julien leads the Twins with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Jose Miranda is 9-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .220 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

