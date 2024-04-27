Pirates take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates (13-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-14, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.61 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -147, Pirates +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates come into the matchup with the San Francisco Giants as losers of three in a row.

San Francisco has an 8-6 record at home and a 13-14 record overall. The Giants are 4-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 13-14 overall and 8-7 on the road. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has six doubles and five home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 11-for-34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe leads the Pirates with a .289 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by six runs

Pirates: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hamstring), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press