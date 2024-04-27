Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (17-10, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (14-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-0, 1.36 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (3-1, 1.82 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -116, Phillies -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 14-15 record overall and a 6-9 record at home. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Philadelphia is 17-10 overall and 7-4 on the road. The Phillies have gone 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has four doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 13-for-38 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-44 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (groin), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press