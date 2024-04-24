Dodgers face the Nationals leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-11, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-1, 3.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -186, Nationals +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 4-6 in home games and 10-12 overall. The Nationals are 7-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 5-3 on the road and 14-11 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .420.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with six home runs while slugging .671. Jesse Winker is 13-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .364 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press