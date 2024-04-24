Mets aim to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Giants

New York Mets (12-11, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -133, Mets +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will look to break their three-game road skid in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-5 record in home games. The Giants have hit 22 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

New York is 12-11 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Mets have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.64.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Ahmed has a .284 batting average to lead the Giants, and has three doubles and a triple. Jung Hoo Lee is 12-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 10 extra base hits (three doubles and seven home runs). Starling Marte is 16-for-43 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.14 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press