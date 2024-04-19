Blue Jays visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (10-9, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (11-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (0-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -116, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series.

San Diego has an 11-10 record overall and a 5-6 record in home games. The Padres have hit 24 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Toronto is 4-6 in road games and 10-9 overall. The Blue Jays are 7-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has two doubles and five home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 9-for-35 with a double, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has two doubles and two home runs while hitting .219 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: day-to-day (leg), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press