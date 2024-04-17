Salvador Perez’s Homer Lifts Royals Over White Sox, 4-2 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the eighth to put the Royals ahead, and Kansas City beat the struggling Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Perez socked his fifth homer of the season off Michael Kopech to left center for a 3-2 lead. Kansas City’s eight-time All-Star catcher started Wednesday after missing Monday with a groin injury.

“Clearly that home run was the huge point in the game,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “But regardless I thought (Perez looked really good prior to that too.”

Perez launched the first pitch he saw from the hard-throwing Kopech with two outs.

“Not surprised, he earned that,” Quatraro said. “I mean, Kopech, that guy’s got an electric arm. To be able to turn a fastball around like that, that’s impressive.”

Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the ninth and Adam Frazier drove in the Royals’ first run with a single. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and was aboard for Perez’s homer after beating out an infield single.

Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer off Royals ace Brady Singer and finished with three hits. Chicago has lost six straight and its 2-15 record is its worst start in franchise history.

Nick Anderson (1-1), the second of four Kansas City relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. James McArthur worked around DeJong’s double in the ninth for his fourth save.

Kopech (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits in the eighth and was charged with his first blown save.

Singer yielded two runs on three hits in five innings, walking three and striking out five. The righty entered having given up just two runs in 18 1/3 innings in three previous starts for a 0.98 ERA.

Singer’s command wasn’t as sharp in this one, including missing his location on DeJong’s shot. But Perez and the Royals attack picked him up as they improved to 12-6.

“They’ve done a great, an incredible job of doing that this year,” Singer said. “These are the close games we need to win.”

White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon pitched five strong innings in his major league debut and exited with a 2-1 lead. The lanky 23-year-old right-hander allowed three hits, struck out three and walked one while throwing 54 of 79 pitches for strikes.

“I thought I did well. I thought I executed a lot of pitches,” said Cannon, who had family and friends in the stands. “I was really able to execute my game plan going in.

“It was a dream come true, really,” he added “I was standing on the mound before the game started, just taking it all in.”

Wednesday’s doubleheader was set up after Tuesday night’s game was rained out.

Perez, who turns 34 next month, was injured in a collision at the plate in a 2-1 loss to the Mets in New York on Sunday.

Cannon retired the first five hitters and should have gotten a sixth to end the second. Nelson Velázquez hit a routine liner to center, but Dominic Fletcher slipped twice and the ball sailed over him for a double. Frazier followed with a single to put Kansas City head 1-0.

Chicago jumped on top 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning on DeJong’s third homer.

Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham was expected to report to Charlotte after finalizing a minor league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday.

UP NEXT:

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.00) starts against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (0-0, 4.30) in the second game. Kansas City called up left-hander Anthony Veneziano from Triple-A Omaha as their 27th man for the doubleheader. The White Sox added lefty Jared Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte.

