Athletics begin 3-game series against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (7-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-9, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.50 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -175, Athletics +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Oakland has a 7-9 record overall and a 3-7 record in home games. The Athletics have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has gone 4-6 on the road and 7-9 overall. The Cardinals have a 4-7 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has four home runs while hitting .200 for the Athletics. Zachary Gelof is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with three home runs while slugging .417. Ivan Herrera is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press