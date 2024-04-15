Angels visit the Rays to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (7-8, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-7, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (1-2, 6.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -164, Angels +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 15 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Los Angeles has a 5-4 record on the road and a 7-8 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). Rene Pinto is 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has a double, two triples, six home runs and eight RBI while hitting .281 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (testicle), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press