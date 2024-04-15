Padres visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (9-9, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-4, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.87 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Joe Ross (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -125, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 10-4 overall and 3-2 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .358 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

San Diego is 4-3 on the road and 9-9 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is third on the Brewers with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). William Contreras is 17-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .265 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-29 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .293 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press