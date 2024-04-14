Ozuna’s 3-run home run off Scott in 9th lift Braves over Marlins 9-7 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer off Tanner Scott with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 9-7 on Sunday to take two of three from the Marlins.

Atlanta wasted a 5-1 lead and fell behind 7-5 in the sixth when Jesús Sánchez hit a tying RBI single with two outs against Charlie Morton and scored on Nick Gordon’s two-run homer off Dylan Lee.

Ozuna hit an RBI double in the seventh against Anthony Bender. Then in the ninth, Ronald Acuña Jr. singled off Scott (0-3) leading off, Matt Olson walked on four pitches with two outs and Ozuna drove a slider with an 0-2 count to center for his seventh home run this season.

“I just wanted to make good contact and tie the game because Ronny was at second,” Ozuna said. “Any bloop or base hit I could get and Ronny scores and it’s tie game.”

Ozuna, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Miami, went 7 for 12, homered twice and had eight RBIs in the series.

“This is the place that I grew up and this is the team that gave me the opportunity as a professional baseball player,” Ozuna said. “This is basically my hometown. Every time I come here, I feel good.”

Scott retired Ozuna on a double play grounder to close Miami’s win Saturday.

“I didn’t execute my pitch. I threw a bad pitch and it all falls on me,” Scott said. “I should have gotten the guy before him. That’s my mistake.”

Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves. A.J. Minter (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias got three straight outs for his third save.

“These guys are amazing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “If you keep within a run or so, you’ve got a pretty good chance. It was a tough, well-fought game.”

Third baseman Jake Burger, who leads Miami with 15 RBIs, left in the third inning because of a left oblique strain. Miami dropped to 3-13.

“The way they fought was so encouraging because if they do that throughout the year, you’ll get more wins than losses,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “That’s tough. It’s going to eat at them tonight, no doubt.”

Morton gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

“I think they jumped me early in a couple of counts,” Morton said. “They got some pitches to hit and put barrel on the ball. There were a couple of mistakes that I made in counts and I paid for them.”

Jesús Luzardo allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings. Bryan De La Cruz also homered for the Marlins.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Tim Anderson entered in the sixth after missing two games because of an illness and struck out leading off the ninth. Anderson replaced Vidal Brujan, who exited because of right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Darius Vines makes his season debut at Houston after pitching 12 innings with a 3.75 ERA for Triple-A Gwinnett. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-1, 21.00) starts for the Astros.

Marlins: LHP A.J. Puk (0-3, 5.91) will start Monday’s opener of a three-game series against visiting San Francisco and LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.76).

