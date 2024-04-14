Canha’s 2-run double in 8th inning helps Tigers rally to beat Twins 4-3 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Mark Canha’s two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the Detroit Tigers as they rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

The victory was the 800th in the majors for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

“(Andrew Chafin) just told me I’m old, so I guess that’s what 800 brings,” Hinch joked after the game. “This was an awesome way to get it. Our guys just kept battling.”

Detroit trailed 3-0 after seven innings, but took the lead against Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax.

Javier Báez, who was batting .119 without an extra-base hit, launched a solo homer off Thielbar to make it 3-1 in the eighth.

“I finally got one, but I’m still working,” said Báez, who has been booed regularly by Tigers fans. “It is frustrating, because I’ve been trying to fix this for two years. I just have to slow everything down.”

Thielbar, making his season debut, allowed two groundball singles to put runners at the corners with one out. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought in Jax (1-1), but Canha’s chopper down the third-base line eluded Kyle Farmer for a two-run double.

“I know the box score says we didn’t make any errors, but we could have given several,” Baldelli said. “When you allow the other team five outs in an inning, some of them are going to lead to runs. We’ve made those plays all season. Today we didn’t make a couple, and it cost us the game.”

Canha went to third on the throw to the plate, and Spencer Torkelson looped a Texas Leaguer into right-center for an RBI single that put the Tigers ahead.

“Canha getting to third is one of those plays that doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it is,” Hinch said. “That means they have to play the infield in, which means they aren’t going to get back for Tork’s blooper.”

Will Vest (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

The Twins wasted a strong outing from starter Bailey Ober, who allowed three hits in six-plus scoreless innings.

“I thought I was able to keep them off balance,” he said. “That’s why I was getting popups.”

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the second, loading the bases on a single and two walks before Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run single.

Christian Vazquez made it 3-0 with a homer in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Twins recalled Thielbar (hamstring) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul and activated him from the 15-day injured list. They optioned RHP Jorge Alcala to St. Paul to make room.

UP NEXT

Twins: Open a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday. RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start against Orioles LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 8.10).

Tigers: Start a four-game home series against Texas on Monday. RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start for Detroit.

