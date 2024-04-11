Stewart hits 2-run HR to highlight big day for Mets bats in 16-4 rout of Braves View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in New York’s four-run third inning and pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor hit a ninth-inning grand slam to cap the rout as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 16-4 on Thursday.

Jose Quintana (1-1) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Jeff McNeil drove in three runs with two hits in the best game of the season for the Mets’ bats. New York set season highs for runs and with 16 hits.

Stewart’s homer, which gave the Mets a 7-0 lead, was his second of the series. The designated hitter had no hits this season before hitting a two-run homer in the Mets’ 8-7 win in the series opener on Monday night.

Infielder Luis Guillorme gave up the grand slam to Taylor in his first appearance with the Braves. Guillorme was used as a pitcher for the first time since appearances on the mound for the Mets in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

New York won two of three games in the rain-shortened series and four of six games on the road trip.

Quintana did not allow a hit until Matt Olson lined a triple high off the right-field wall, just missing a homer, with two outs in the fourth. It was Olson’s fifth career triple.

Right-hander Allan Winans (0-1) allowed seven runs, six earned, in five innings. Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday when the Braves placed ace Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list after an MRI revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Strider, who led the majors with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts last season, is facing possible season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Winans struggled but didn’t have much help from Atlanta’s defense. Center fielder Michael Harris II misjudged a liner by Brandon Nimmo in the second inning. The shot sailed over Harris, who was late to break on the ball, driving in Harrison Bader for a 2-0 lead.

Starling Marte followed with a grounder which bounced past shortstop Orlando Arcia for an error, allowing Nimmo to score.

Mets left-hander Tyler Jay, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, gave up a run in the eighth on Adam Duvall’s infield single. Duvall was called out before a review showed he beat the throw to first base, allowing Austin Riley to score from third.

The first pitch was delayed 42 minutes by rain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Carlos Mendoza says “we are still having discussions” about Sunday’s starter against Kansas City, following RHP Luis Severino and LHP Sean Manaea in the first two games. … Mendoza said “we are paying attention” to Syracuse RHP Christian Scott, who allowed one run and had 10 strikeouts in five innings in a win over Worcester on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Mets: Severino (0-1, 3.60) will start as New York opens a three-game home series against Kansas City on Friday night. RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 2.25), who pitched for the Mets in 2020, is scheduled to start for the Royals.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (0-0, 18.00) will try to regroup after allowing 10 earned runs in five innings in his first two starts when Atlanta opens a three-game series at Miami against LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 5.40).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer