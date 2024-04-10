Suárez hits two-out, two-run double in the ninth to lift Diamondbacks over the Rockies 5-3 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday to win the series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, including an RBI double in the seventh inning to tie it at 3-all. Blaze Alexander, filling in for injured shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, homered in the second for Arizona, which has taken five of seven meetings this season against Colorado.

Michael Toglia had a two-run homer and Ezequiel Tovar added three hits for the Rockies (3-10), who hit double digits in the loss column two weeks into the season.

Suárez, breaking an 0-17 streak at the plate, blooped a double off reliever Justin Lawrence (0-1) that dropped in front of charging left fielder Nolan Jones for the decisive runs. “I didn’t want a punchout there, just put the ball in play and see what happens, ” Suárez said. “That was a great at-bat for me, to find a way to hit a double like that and help the team win. Made me feel good.” Lawrence said he left himself little room for error after issuing a leadoff walk and Suárez took advantage by getting his bat on a slider that was just off the plate.

“He got around it, flicked at it and it just found a hole,” Lawrence said. “Unfortunate timing. If I didn’t walk that first guy, maybe it’s a different situation, so I’ve just got to execute my pitches earlier.”

Joe Mantiply (1-0) worked one-third inning in relief for the win and Kevin Ginkel retired Jones on a fly ball to center with two outs and the bases loaded for his second save. “It was great to come out and win these last two games of the series,” Ginkel said. “Feels like the last couple games have been really smooth (for the bullpen) and we’ve got to win these close games.”

Arizona’s Tommy Henry went five innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits. He struck out six.

Austin Gomber went the first six innings for Colorado and allowed two runs on six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Two days removed from surgery to repair a right meniscus tear, SS Geraldo Perdomo was scheduled to begin his post-operative therapy and treatment at the team’s spring training facility Wednesday at Salt River Fields. He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. “He wants to get back and he’s very eager,” manager Torey Lovullo said prior to the game. “We need him, we’ll need him to return but we won’t do it too soon.” Meanwhile, RHP Paul Sewald, the team’s closer who went on the 15-day injured list days before the start of the regular season with a left oblique strain, has been throwing long toss and is expected to begin some bullpen sessions in the coming days.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Following an off day, the Diamondbacks host a series against the St. Louis Cardinals with RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 5.06 ERA) slated to start the opener. The Cardinals counter with LHP Steven Matz (1-0, 1.74).

Rockies: After a day off, Colorado opens a six-game road trip in Toronto on Friday night with RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.27 ERA) scheduled to make his third start of the season. RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 9.53) gets the ball for Toronto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press