Angels and Rays play, winner takes 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (6-6, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-5, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -132, Angels +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has gone 2-3 at home and 6-5 overall. The Angels are fifth in the AL with 12 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tampa Bay is 3-2 on the road and 6-6 overall. The Rays have hit 10 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a triple, six home runs and eight RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has a double, four home runs and nine RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.75 ERA, even run differential

Rays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press