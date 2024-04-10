Nationals try to keep win streak alive against the Giants

Washington Nationals (5-6, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-8, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-1, 6.97 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -200, Nationals +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 2-3 at home and 4-8 overall. The Giants are 2-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington is 5-6 overall and 3-2 in road games. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with a .310 batting average, and has four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI. Jung Hoo Lee is 9-for-39 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has three home runs, three walks and eight RBI while hitting .344 for the Nationals. LaVictor Antwain Lipscomb is 9-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (hand), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press