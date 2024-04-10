Athletics meet the Rangers following Langeliers’ 3-home run game

Oakland Athletics (4-7, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-5, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rangers: Cody Bradford (2-0, 2.13 ERA, 0.47 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -192, Athletics +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers after Shea Langeliers hit three home runs on Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Texas is 6-5 overall and 4-4 in home games. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .272, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Oakland is 3-1 in road games and 4-7 overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.14.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has two doubles and a home run for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Langeliers has four home runs for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Foscue: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press