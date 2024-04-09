Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray has an injured pitching elbow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Washington Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray went on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow and forearm problem, among of a series of pitchers hurt around the majors early this season.

Gray, a right-hander who was an NL All-Star last season, is 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA so far in 2024. The IL move was retroactive to Saturday.

In his most recent appearance for Washington, a 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh, Gray departed after 4 1/3 innings, six runs, seven hits and three walks.

“Honestly, I’m embarrassed to come out here and do that for the guys. It doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t sit right with me,” Gray said after that game. “I know that I deserve better. They deserve better.”

The 26-year-old Gray is 17-27 with a 4.84 ERA in the majors. The Nationals acquired him as part of the trade in July 2021 that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was replaced on the roster by Joan Adon, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester so he could start Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Adon went 2-4 with a 6.45 ERA in 51 2/3 innings in the majors last season, splitting time between Washington and Rochester.

