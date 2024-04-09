Twins bring home losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-5)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -182, Twins +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home a season ago. The Twins batted .243 as a team in the 2023 season with a .753 OPS.

Los Angeles has a 3-2 record on the road and a 9-4 record overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .356.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Kirilloff has two doubles and three triples for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 8-for-26 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with five home runs while slugging .792. Will Smith is 17-for-41 with four doubles and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-5, .181 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press