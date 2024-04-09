Gelof leads Athletics against the Rangers after 4-hit outing

Oakland Athletics (3-7) vs. Texas Rangers (6-4)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Alex Wood (0-1, 9.72 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -227, Athletics +189; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers after Zachary Gelof had four hits against the Tigers on Sunday.

Texas had a 90-72 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Rangers averaged 3.6 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Oakland had a 50-112 record overall and a 24-57 record in road games last season. The Athletics slugged .370 with a .669 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Foscue: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press