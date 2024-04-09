Nationals bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

Washington Nationals (4-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-7)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 14.04 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -175, Nationals +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 4.02 ERA last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings.

Washington has a 2-2 record on the road and a 4-6 record overall. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has four doubles and three home runs for the Giants. Jorge Soler is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with two home runs while slugging .607. Joey Gallo is 6-for-33 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (hand), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press