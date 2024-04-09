Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-4)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (1-1, 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -125, Angels +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Angels slugged .426 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

Tampa Bay went 99-63 overall and 46-35 in road games a season ago. The Rays scored 5.3 runs per game while giving up 4.1 last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a triple and five home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Caballero has a .300 batting average to lead the Rays, and has two doubles. Harold Ramirez is 10-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .235 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press